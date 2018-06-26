Pollard joins Interserve board

Nick Pollard

Interserve said that he had “extensive experience as an advisor to boards in a range of public and private companies on their strategy and wider business issues, particularly in the construction industry”. He also has considerable international experience, particularly in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, it said.

He certainly has a full curriculum vitae. Mr Pollard began his career as a civil engineer with Birse, now part of Balfour Beatty, more than 25 years ago. He subsequently worked as a director of Railtrack, executive vice president of Skanska UK and for two years until 2010 was chief executive of Bovis Lend Lease UK. After leaving Lend Lease he spent a couple of years with Navigant Consulting before setting up his own consulting business at the end of 2012.

In June 2013 he joined Balfour Beatty as head of UK construction, leaving in June 2015. Since November 2015 he has been chief executive of waste management group Cory Environmental

He is also a member of the CBI Infrastructure Board, advisor to the Water Industry Commission for Scotland and a board member of the Environmental Services Association.

He has previously chaired the Cabinet Office Efficiency & Reform Group’s procurement and lean client task group and been an advisor to Transport for London.

Interserve chairman Glyn Barker said: “He brings a wealth of relevant experience which will be of great value to the Interserve board."