Polyteck JV prepares for £50m London mixed use scheme

Contractor Polyteck is partnering with Empyrean Developments to develop new homes and commercial workspace next to Argent’s Tottenham Hale regeneration scheme in London.

Polyteck and Empyrean will work together in joint venture to create 87 new homes and 12 live/work units in the first phase of the £50m two-part development at Bernard Works and Norman Road.

In addition, there will be 25,000 sq ft of commercial workspace, which has already been let on a long lease to social enterprise scheme The Mill Co Project.

Work on site is scheduled to start in October 2018, with an October 2020 completion date.

The complex will consist of a series of brick and steel framed structures that will house a combination of established companies and temporary studio workshops.

Polyteck said that it will be using a panelised system for a modular build that will be combined with traditional units. It will also exploit off-site construction techniques, using light steel construction combined with insulation products.

Polyteck chairman John Polycarpou said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Empyrean Developments on this project. As a leading London business, we are experienced in helping councils develop dynamic and modern builds which enhance not only the immediate area but can have a positive impact on the community as a whole.”