Porr lands Austria’s largest-ever tunnelling project

A team led by Porr has won a contract worth almost €1bn to build what will be the largest tunnelling project in Austrian history.

The €966m (£842m) design and build contract is for an 18km section of the Brenner Base Tunnel, lot H51 Pfons-Brenner. Porr will carry out the work with Hinteregger, a subsidiary acquired last year, and Italian joint venture partners Società Italiana per Condotte d’Acqua and Itinera.

Construction will begin in early summer, headed by Porr/Hinteregger. Client for the work Brenner Basistunnel Gesellschaft (BBT SE).

“The scope of the project, the changeable geological conditions and the limited space constraints of the construction site all represent considerable challenges,” said Porr CEO Karl-Heinz Strauss. “On highly demanding, large-scale projects such as the ‘Green Line’ metro in Doha, we have proven that we are capable of mastering exceptionally complex tasks within the promised time and quality – and on budget. This certainly worked in our favour in the award process for the Brenner Base Tunnel.

The construction phase for lot H51 involves building two main tunnel tubes between Pfons and Brenner, around 9km of exploratory shafts, and the emergency stop and transfer point at St Jodok. The two main, single-track tunnel tubes will primarily be driven with tunnel boring machines with an excavation diameter of 10.37m. This means that a stretch of up to 30 metres can be driven per day and per tunnel boring machine. The excavation of the exploratory shafts will be realised with the drill & blast method and secured with shotcrete. The entire lot will be supplied via a single access shaft.

Completion is planned for 2024.