Porr picked for Warsaw tower

PHN vice president Tomasz Górnicki, PHN CEO Marcin Mazurek and Porr SA CEO Piotr Kledzik

Polski Holding Nieruchomości has awarded Porr a PLN 325.17m contract as general contractor for the Skysawa complex in Warsaw.

"The key criteria when selecting the general contractor for the SKYSAWA project primarily related to the experience of the companies taking part in the tender and the attractiveness of their offer,” said Polski Holding Nieruchomości CEO Marcin Mazurek. “We wanted the contractor who would build our flagship investment not only to have high-rise buildings in their portfolio, but also certified projects. If everything goes to plan, we will hand over the construction site to the general contractor in a few days.”

Construction work on the plot at Świętokrzyska will begin as soon as the construction site has been prepared. The first phase will involve demolition, construction and earthworks. The entire project is expected to take 36 months: the completion of building A with an area of approximately 11,500 m2, ten storeys and a height of 40m is planned for the second quarter of 2021. Building B - a 155m tower with 40 storeys – is set to be finished in the second quarter of 2022.

"The Skysawa office and commercial complex will make a long-lasting impression on the up-and-coming office region in Świętokrzyska and on the Warsaw skyline,” said Porr CEO Karl-Heinz Strauss.