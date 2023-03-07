Porr reaches milestone in Frankfurt light-rail tunnel project

The U5 Europaviertel consortium, comprising Porr's civil engineering and tunnelling divisions and subsidiary Stump-Franki Spezialtiefbau, has completed the excavation pit at Boulevard Ost, linking it to the TBM launch pit excavated in 2019.

The pit joins the bored section of the tunnel with the section being built in open-cut construction.

For the final connection with the launch pit, the transverse bulkhead was cut and then removed by machine.

Since the beginning of February 2023, the civil engineering work in the area of the gap closure between the two excavation pits has been in full swing towards the starting shaft, where the construction of the structure bases will also begin soon.

