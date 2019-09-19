Porr signs contract for 70km Polish rail upgrade

The PLN 1,238m (£253m) contract involves complex modernisation of a section of a key railway line, number 130.

Porr will realise carry out the contract in a consortium with its Polish partner Trakcja System, who is responsible for the catenary works.

“First built in the 20th century, the railway line no. 131 is not only essential for passenger transport, but especially for freight,” said Porr CEO Karl-Heinz Strauss. “It links the industrial region of Upper Silesia with the ports of Gdańsk and Gdynia on the Baltic Sea. We are proud to realise our largest railway construction order in Poland to date in the form of this design & build project.”

A total of 135km of track and 148 sets of switches will be replaced on the approximately 71km-long stretch between Kalina and Rusiec Łódzki, while the complete control and safety system will be modernised along with the catenary and 17 level crossings. All of the stations will be fitted with new platforms offering disabled access. The works on the stretch also include upgrading or overhauling 71 civil structures – including several larger viaducts such as the almost 100m-long section over the River Warta.

Work on the plans for modernising the section will begin immediately; the designs need to be ready within 90 days. All requisite permits and approvals have to be in place within a maximum of 13 months. Porr has committed to complete all contractual obligations by May 2023.

This project is the 35th construction contract that Porr will carry out for client PKP PLK, having started working on railway construction in Poland in 2011.

