Porr signs for Polish expressway

The PLN1.35bn (£280m) contract is for the Bolków – Kamienna Góra section of the S3 expressway. Construction is expected to take 56 months, with completion expected in 2023.

The longer of the two road tunnels will be 2.3km; the other will be 320m.

Once completed the expressway will help to reduce the high traffic volumes on the national roads DK 8, DK 3 and DK 5. The scheme will benefit people living in in Jawor, Bolkow, Kamienna Góra and Lubawka and will also play a wider role.

The S3 is one of the three north-south arteries on the Polish road network and links the port of Świnoujście with the Czech Republic and Austria. It is also part of the Central European Transport Corridor (CETC), which will stretch from Malmö in Sweden to the Greek coastal city of Chania.