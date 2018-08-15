Porr team signs €1bn tunnel contract

The work is for Lot H51 Pfons-Brenner of the Brenner Basetunnel - the largest construction project in Austria’s history. The team also includes Porr subsidiary Hinteregger and Italian contractors Condotte and Itinera.

Construction works in Wolf/Steinach will begin imminently and will take about six years, with an order value of approximately €1bn.

“We are exceptionally proud to have received the tender for Austria’s largest tunnel project to date,” said Porr CEO Karl-Heinz Strauss. “The 18km-long ‘Pfons-Brenner’ lot presents a genuine challenge in view of the complex geology and the restricted space available.”

The construction phase for lot H51 involves building two main tunnel tubes between Pfons and Brenner, around nine kilometres of exploratory shafts, and the emergency zone at St Jodok. The two main, single-track tunnel tubes will primarily be driven with tunnel boring machines (TBMs) with an excavation diameter of 10.37m. A stretch of up to 30m can be driven per day, per TBM. The excavation of the exploratory tunnel will be excavated by drill & blast method and secured with shotcrete.

Porr has already built an exploratory and access tunnel for the Brenner Basetunnel.