ABP is looking for a construction company to design and build an 11,000 sqm distribution centre, comprising warehouse and office accommodation and associated external works on a site covering 24 acres at the Port of Cardiff.

The start date is envisaged to be March 2022, with completion eight months later.

The deadline for initial submissions is 9th December 2021.

