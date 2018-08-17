Port of Dover awards marina contract

CGI of the marina

The £2.7m contract includes the design and construction of the pontoons, access bridges for the 250-berth marina, fuel tanks and pumps for the fuel berth and pontoons and an access bridge for the new boatyard. Work will start on site in early 2019.

DWDR is the single biggest investment ever undertaken by the Port of Dover, with £250m committed to deliver the first phase. The new marina forms a key part of the redevelopment and is expected to serve as a catalyst for further regeneration.

Dave Herrod, DWDR programme director at the Port of Dover, said: “The appointment of Solent Marine Ltd represents another significant landmark for the port and its customers. Whilst the exact date for opening of the new facilities has not yet been determined, it is likely to be in late 2019 and a comprehensive transition plan will be put in place leading up to the opening of the new facilities.”

Solent Marine managing director Marc Simmonds said: “The Dover Western Docks Revival contract is a very prestigious project and turns full circle as my father Victor Simmonds installed pontoons at Dover dating back to the late ’80s. This was a project I wanted to win and we look forward to this being built in our new manufacturing facility on Hayling Island.”

The existing 160-berth Wellington Dock will now become a 24-hour facility accessible through a new navigable channel from the new marina into the dock and will be served by a lock providing a minimum of 2.5-metre deep access at low tide.

Port of Dover marina manager Chris Windsor, at the, said: “Relocated within the outer harbour and anticipated to be completed by the end of 2019, the new marina development will include finger berths for vessels up to 18-metres, fuel berth facilities, and a new boatyard and boat hoist.”