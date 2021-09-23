  1. Instagram
Thu September 23 2021

Port of Tyne names team for quay work

16 hours The Port of Tyne has appointed a contractor, a quantity surveyor and a consulting engineer to deliver quay works for a new operations and maintenance (O&M) base for the world’s largest offshore wind farm at Dogger Bank.

Port of Tyne quay works

The contractor is North Shields-based Southbay Civil Engineering, the quantity surveyor is Turner & Townsend. The engineer is Fairhurst.

Turner & Townsend has been brought in to provide cost, commercial and project management with Fairhurst providing supervisory services for enabling works to prepare the site for occupation.

The works are due to complete before the end of 2021. When complete, the O&M base will be the central operations hub for the Equinor-operated Dogger Bank Wind Farm, which is set to have a power generation capacity of 3.6GW.

Turner & Townsend director Clare Wood said: “The quay side improvements are a crucial step to realising the operation & maintenance base, which will become the hub of operations for the world’s largest offshore wind farm. Our expert team has decades of ports and harbour experience and can’t wait to bring this to bear on the River Tyne.”

