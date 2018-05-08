Portsmouth seeks contractor for £70m highway overhaul

Portsmouth City Council has begun the hunt for a contractor for a £70m congestion-busting road scheme.

Currently traffic into the city centre relies on the M275, which is not only congested but also acts as a barrier to developments in the city.

A new road layout has been devised with the aim of easing traffic flow and opening up land for development. The scheme comprises modification of the existing road network around the A3 southwards from the junction with Princess Royal Way to the junction with Unicorn Road, including construction of a new link road between Flathouse Road and the A3 south of Herbert Street.

The contract notice for the Portsmouth city centre road re-development, now published, reveals that the council wants a contractor in place by the end of October and to have design completed and work on site starting in the third quarter of 2019. The aim would then be to have the job finished by autumn 2021.

The procurement documents are available at: https://in-tendhost.co.uk/portsmouthcc/aspx/Home

