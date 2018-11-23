Portsmouth tenders £8m of schools

Lord Nelson School

It is inviting expressions of interest for the two contracts. The larger of the two is for expansion of Charter Academy under a £4.25m contract involving construction of a two-storey teaching block to accommodate an additional 300 pupils.

The other contract has an estimated value of £3.75m and is for construction of a single-storey teaching block at Admiral Lord Nelson School to accommodate an additional 250 pupils.

Both contracts are expected to be awarded in May 2019 for completion in August 2020.

One Supplier Status Questionnaire (SSQ) will be used to cover both projects in order to devise a single shortlist of four contractors who will be invited to tender for each of the projects separately.

For both projects, the Council's design group will be responsible for progressing the design to RIBA Stage 3 including submission of full planning application, outline building services design and outline specifications. The successful contractor will then be responsible for the design post-planning. The contracts will be let using the JCT Design and Build Contract 2016.

Details from The Construction Index’s contract leads section – click here.

(ink opens in new tab)