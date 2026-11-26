North Yorkshire-based plant hirer Potter Plant Hire has taken delivery of five new Hydrema machines, comprising a DT22 dump truck, two battery-electric DT6 dumpers and two 912G dump trucks.

The order builds on a trading relationship dating back to 2009 between two companies located less than five miles apart in North Yorkshire, with Potter Plant Hire headquartered in Thirsk and Hydrema UK operating from an office and workshop near Ripon.

The two DT6 dumpers, which offer a 5.5t payload, also mark the hirer's first investment in electric machinery from the Danish manufacturer. The company reports that the electric units have already been allocated to secured customer projects.

Potter Plant Hire managing director Giles Potter, who founded the family-run business in 1994 with a single machine, said: "The industry is changing fast. People want to be more sustainable, and we have to get on that journey ourselves and start somewhere. So it's great to start out by introducing the Hydrema DT6 to the fleet, and knowing we have Hydrema's support literally on the doorstep gives us the confidence to move forward with them and deliver sustainable options to our clients. We now have projects secured where we can introduce these electric machines, and hopefully many more to come."

Potter Plant Hire states that it now operates a fleet of more than 900 machines and employs around 300 operators across a network of depots in the North of England, supplying both operated and self-drive equipment ranging from micro diggers to 50t excavators, alongside dozers, graders, dump trucks and rollers.

Commenting on the long-running relationship with Hydrema, which began with the purchase of a used machine 17 years ago, Potter added: "The products have always been robust. People don't ring up and ask for a 12t dump truck, they ask for a Hydrema. We have a good working relationship with Hydrema because of the back-up they offer and the expertise of the sales team. They also ask for our feedback on the products and how they can improve them, and it's good that they want to listen and work with us on how we can improve things and move forward."