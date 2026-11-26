Collen completed work on the Grange Backup Power facility in West Dublin

In the year, the construction business broadened its activities into power and energy, infrastructure, education and healthcare, alongside its established data centre business. It more than doubled the scale of its Ireland and UK operations and continued to invest in its people, engineering expertise and delivery capabilities. Group revenue reached €1.73bn, from €1.18bn, a 47% increase, with profit before tax up 39% to €67.1m

CEO Mark McGreevy said, "Part of our strategy is about protecting and further leveraging our leading data centre expertise, while using that capability to grow in complementary sectors and markets. We are particularly encouraged by the growth of our Ireland and UK operations, alongside the continued strength of our established European business, and we now have dedicated business units to build on both."

In Ireland, Collen delivered Grange Backup Power at Grange Castle in west Dublin for Sustainable Development Capital LLP (SDCL). As contractor, Collen built the first-of-its-kind, 110MW dual-fuel backup power station, which provides rapid-response power to the national grid during periods of peak demand or supply disruption. In August, Collen topped out the 235-bedroom Fumbally Hotel in Dublin's Liberties.

In June 2026, after the period covered by the results, Collen established dedicated Ireland/UK and Europe business units, led by managing directors Derek O'Connor and Peter Hoey respectively. The new structure is designed to strengthen operational focus, support continued growth and drive further diversification across its core markets.

Collen's direct workforce grew by over 20% to approximately 500 during the year, and the group supports around 5,000 people across its supply chain. It continues to invest in engineering expertise, leadership development, safety and operational capabilities, including digital design and modern methods of construction such as offsite manufacturing and prefabrication.