Powershift option added to Mecalac backhoe loader

The TLB870

The option of Powershift transmission makes gear changing smoother on the machines, acquired by Mecalac as part of its takeover of Terex GB last year.

When paired with an automatic shift gearbox, Powershift helps operators to select the correct gear for the required application – regardless of terrain, ground conditions or load.

UK sales and marketing director Paul Macpherson said: “The perfect blend of style and performance at an affordable price point, our TLB870 is proving a firm favourite with owner-operators worldwide. Adding the option of Powershift transmission provides yet another innovative way to further boost efficiencies and reduce job times for busy construction professionals.”