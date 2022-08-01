Powys picks Wynne for £21m school build

Artist's impression of the new Cedewain school building in Newtown

Wynne has now started construction on the replacement facilities for Newtown’s Ysgol Cedewain, providing school space for 108 pupils with specialised and fit-for-purpose facilities, including a hydrotherapy pool, sensory and physiotherapy rooms, a garden and a community café,

With an internal area of 5,146 sqm, the new school will be twice the size of the old one. The £21.2m contract is due to complete in March 2024.

There has already been a traditional ground breaking ceremony. The project team also plans to mark additional stages of the project as they are reached. Installation of structural insulated panels (SIPs) is expected to being at the start of 2023 and the plan is to have each one signed by a Newtown resident.

Wynne was appointed as part of the Welsh government’s sustainable communities for learning programme, with the school to have such low carbon features as air-source heat pumps.

Steve Davies, construction director at Bodelwyddan-based Wynne Construction, said: “We’re proud to be working on the design and build of such a prestigious and important investment in the additional learning needs provision in Powys. The scheme is designed to deliver an outstanding education facility that brings equal learning opportunities for all its pupils, as well as helping boost local and regional employment opportunities during the development process.

“It’s also particularly rewarding to have the site operate in a net zero capacity through the usage of sustainable measures such as the installation of PV solar panels on site cabins and the usage of alternative fuels in the build process.”

