PQQ opens for Hull heritage project

The Hull Maritime project is turning four historic maritime sites and two old ships into tourist and heritage attractions – “to put Hull on the map”, as the city council says.

The North End Shipyard visitor centre has been designed to be one of the most energy efficient buildings in the UK’s cultural and heritage sector, the council says.

The creation of the new two-storey visitor centre next to the dock and landscaping to the surrounding dockyard will not only regenerate the area, it will highlight its historical significance. The shipyard will also become the new, permanent dry-berth for the Arctic Corsair – Hull’s last remaining deep sea sidewinder trawler.

Garry Taylor, assistant director for major projects and place, said: “The North End Shipyard is a hidden gem, steeped in shipbuilding history. The creation of the new visitor centre will regenerate the area, celebrate its 400 year history and showcase the Arctic Corsair’s tremendous career.”

The Hull Maritime project is funded by Hull City Council and The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Other projects involved are the refurbishment of the Hull Maritime Museum and the Dock Office Chambers, and the restoration of the Spurn Lightship as well as the Arctic Corsair.

