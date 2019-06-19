BibbyBibby
Construction News

Wed June 19 2019

Preferred bidder picked for Canadian rail scheme

5 hours Graham Commuter Rail Solutions (GCRS) has been named as the preferred bidder to design, build and finance the Davenport Diamond Rail Grade Separation project in Toronto, Canada.

The team is led by Graham Capital Partners, Gracorp Capital and the project’s contractor, Graham Construction & Engineering. Design lead is LEA Consulting, working with Exp Services, International Bridge Technologies and Brown & Storey Architects.

The scheme is part of Metrolinx's GO Rail Expansion programme. The scope of work includes construction of a grade separation structure between a north-south rail corridor and one running east-west. Graham will also erect retaining walls to form the approaches of the grade separation structure and top these with noise reduction walls to minimsze impacts on the community. A temporary diversion track will be built to enable construction of a new two-track elevated guideway. Other work includes modification of an existing at-grade crossing at Wallace Avenue to become a road-under-rail grade separation and replacement of a bridge.

The selection of GCRS follows a competitive procurement process overseen by a third-party fairness monitor. Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx expect to reach financial close this summer, with construction to begin shortly thereafter.

