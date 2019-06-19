Preferred bidder picked for Canadian rail scheme

The team is led by Graham Capital Partners, Gracorp Capital and the project’s contractor, Graham Construction & Engineering. Design lead is LEA Consulting, working with Exp Services, International Bridge Technologies and Brown & Storey Architects.

The scheme is part of Metrolinx's GO Rail Expansion programme. The scope of work includes construction of a grade separation structure between a north-south rail corridor and one running east-west. Graham will also erect retaining walls to form the approaches of the grade separation structure and top these with noise reduction walls to minimsze impacts on the community. A temporary diversion track will be built to enable construction of a new two-track elevated guideway. Other work includes modification of an existing at-grade crossing at Wallace Avenue to become a road-under-rail grade separation and replacement of a bridge.

The selection of GCRS follows a competitive procurement process overseen by a third-party fairness monitor. Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx expect to reach financial close this summer, with construction to begin shortly thereafter.