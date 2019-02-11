Preferred team named for Canadian archive

The Plenary PCL Properties Gatineau proposal for the new preservation facility adjacent to the existing one met all of the technical requirements while offering the lowest cost for taxpayers. The team is made up of Plenary Group (Canada); PCL Investments (Canada) Inc.; B+H Architects; PCL Constructors Eastern and Engie Services.

The project in Gatineau, Quebec, is expected to create more than 1,300 direct and indirect jobs during the design and construction phases.

The project will be delivered through a public‑private partnership under the responsibility of Public Services & Procurement Canada, the department that acts as the federal government’s main purchasing agent, and LAC.

Plenary PCL will build what is claimed to be the world’s largest preservation facility equipped with the advanced technology of an automated storage and retrieval system for archival materials. The ‘net zero carbon’ facility will be the first government building built to the requirements of the Canada’s Greening Government Strategy. The vaults within the existing preservation centre will also be reconfigured as part of the project, to optimise LAC’s collection storage capacity.

The aim is for the project agreement to be signed by spring, subject to internal approvals and successful negotiations. Implementation is planned to begin this year, with commissioning of the new building scheduled for 2022.