Inside the factory at Premier Modular

For the year to 30th June 2021 Premier Modular grew its turnover by 66% to £108.4m (2020: £65.3m) and more than doubled pre-tax profit to £13.7m (2020: £6.2m).

Premier Modular provided buildings for temporary Nightingale hospitals as well as 50 covid testing stations.

It has also benefited from site office demand from the HS2 project.

In February 2021 the company was acquired by Cabot Square Capitol Fund V.

