Premier Modular recruits new hire director

Mark Rooney, a former boss of winch hire firm Rotrex and temporary works specialist Mabey Hire, now takes responsibility for Premier Modular’s hire division.

David Harris was previously hire director until he was appointed managing director of Premier Modular in 2020 following the retirement of Eugenio de Sa.

Premier Moldular, based in Driffield in East Yorkshire, is currently working on a number of multi-million pound contracts to provide project offices for the HS2 project and a £3m hire project for Kier is nearing completion at Royal Cornwall Hospital to increase ward capacity.

David Harris said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has really put the modular industry in the spotlight. It has given us the opportunity to demonstrate the responsiveness of modular construction and in particular of our hire solutions. We have worked on some really high-profile projects in the past year, to incredibly challenging programmes to help the government in its response to the pandemic.

“To help meet the increasing demand for our temporary building solutions in every sector, we invested £12m in our hire fleet in just 12 months and have an extremely high degree of fleet utilisation. As the economy is starting to return to normal levels, we are pleased to report a very strong order pipeline.”

Mark Rooney added: “This is a really exciting time to join the business, which has made tremendous progress in the past year. There is enormous growth potential for Premier’s hire solutions, particularly in healthcare and education, where we are well placed to provide larger, more complex temporary buildings which may be on hire for a number of years. These projects range from decant education facilities for use during school redevelopment works to acute healthcare buildings to help NHS trusts rapidly increase capacity – from specialist ward buildings to theatre blocks.

“We also have ambitious plans to increase our market share in the provision of high quality project offices for major construction and infrastructure projects, not just in the southeast but across the UK. Our aim is to provide additional space very quickly and with levels of quality, fitout, and comfort that make every building feel bespoke.”

