Prichards stays loyal to Volvo

Prichards has also bought an A30G articulated hauler

This latest package comprises five 5-tonne Volvo ECR50Ds and five 9-tonne ECR88Ds from Volvo’s compact excavator range. From the larger stable, five 14-tonne EC140Es and five 22-tonne EC220Es are complemented by a 30-tonne EC300E and an EW160E rubber-tyred excavators.

Prichards has also bought an A30G articulated hauler.

“We are continuing to invest in Volvo equipment for the fleet for two main reasons,” said plant manager Dean Thomas. “Firstly, our existing Volvo machines have proved to be robust and reliable, giving us good longevity. For instance, we don’t experience anywhere near the same level of wear we encounter with some other makes of equipment. In addition, the machines still look good after five – six plus years and our operators appreciate the comfortable cabs. Secondly, but equally important, we enjoy first-class support and service back-up from SMT GB’s local support centre at Treforest.”

The machines will be used for a variety of activities undertaken by Prichards, which includes bulk earthmoving, civils, demolition, remediation, quarrying and waste recycling.

Established in 1995 by managing director Tom Prichard as an agricultural contractor, the business has grown into a company with 120 employees and a plant fleet of more than 500 machines including excavators, shovels, haulers, screens and crushers. The company also has a fleet of tipper lorries for general haulage, as well as skip lorries, and it operates four recycling yards along the M4 corridor in South Wales.