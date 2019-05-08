Pridham to the helm at the ECA

Jim Pridham

Jim Pridham takes over the ECA presidency from Malcolm Crofts of DH Crofts.

Gary Worrall of Lorne Stewart Engineering becomes senior vice president and David Lewis of Chancery Contracts becomes vice president.

Mr Pridham began his electrical training in the Royal Navy and then worked for Thames Water Utilities before forming his own company, JR Pridham Services, in Reading in 1988. His company now has more than 90 employees.

“It is a great honour to become ECA president,” he said, “and I am grateful for the opportunity to champion the electrotechnical and engineering services industry. I look forward to working with ECA’s staff and members, our partners, and government, to further raise the positive profile of our industry and tackle its biggest challenges, including fair payment, the skills shortage and Brexit uncertainty.”