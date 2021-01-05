Priest joins Berkeley board

The Ven. Elizabeth Adekunle

The Venerable Elizabeth Adekunle, Archdeacon of Hackney for the Diocese of London, is one of three new non-executive directors joining Berkeley Group’s board.

The boardroom shake-up at Berkeley, the first big reshuffle since the death of founder and chairman Tony Pidgley last June, also sees the arrival of William Jackson, who is managing partner of private equity firm Bridgepoint. William Jackson is also a non-executive director of British Land but leaves that post on 31st March 2021.

The priest and the banker both join Berkeley today. Joining from July will be Andy Kemp, on his retirement as a senior partner at accountancy firm PwC in London.

Former London Evening Standard editor Veronica Wadley – Baroness Fleet these days – retires from the Berkeley board at the end of January after 11 years.

Elizabeth Adekunle was a curate and parish priest in Hackney before becoming Chaplain of St John’s College. She is a member of the Archbishops’ Evangelism Task Group and has been Archdeacon of Hackney since April 2016. She also sits on various bodies within the Metropolitan Police and regional police forces advising on ethical and diversity matters and chairs the monuments and plaques committee of St Paul's Cathedral.

Berkeley Group expects her to bring “a valuable perspective on the potential of urban regeneration and good place-making to improve the lives of those living in the communities within which Berkeley operates”.

Chairman Glyn Barker said: "We are delighted to welcome William, Elizabeth and Andy to the board. Their appointment represents the first stage of our programme to refresh the board by June 2022. Each of them is a highly respected leader in their respective field and they bring a breadth of relevant experience to Berkeley.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk