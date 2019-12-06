Prinoth signs UK dealer for its tracked dumpers

Prinoth Panther rubber tracked dumpoer

Bradleys held a demonstration day for customers on 27th November, highlighting the vehicles’ rough terrain capability and rotating upper works. It signed the dealership on the back of that event although it had been in talks with the manufacturer for several months.

“Our dumpers allow operatives to safely drive around site and up stock piles before rotating the top half of the machine 180 degrees before tipping. This minimises the risk when driving in reverse or forwards with a heaped load in front obstructing the drivers vision,” said James Buck, Bradleys’ commercial manager.

He said that Prinoth had tried several times to break the UK market but had struggled to find a partner.

Bradleys Construction managing director Martin Bradley saw the Prinoth Panther stand at the Bauma 2019 trade fair in Munich in April. Having struggled to find a reasonable quality tracked dumper at a sensible hire rate for a wet-weather landscaping job a couple of winters ago, he sensed a gap in the market in the UK.

After Bauma, a follow-up meeting was arranged at PlantWorks, the UK trade show at which Prinoth also exhibited. This led to a series of telephone conference calls and then a trip to the factory in Canada and ultimately the demo day and the dealership.

Here is some footage from the event:

