Procure Partnerships’ minor works framework to launch in March

Procure Partnerships’ minor works framework is targeting regional contractors across 10 regional lots and will be live for four years, available for all public sector bodies to call on.

The 10 regions are: North East, Yorkshire, East Midlands, East of England, West Midlands, South West, London, South East , North Wales and South Wales. Northern Ireland and Scotland are not included in this tender process. The North West is already taken care of by an earlier pilot procurement.

Each region is divided into two value bands: £50,000 to £1m, and £1m to £4m.

Tender documents will be issued at the end of January with the framework going live at the end of March. Contractors can register initial interest at www.procurepartnerships.co.uk/register-interest.

Procure Partnerships framework director Robbie Blackhurst said: “After the successful pilot of the minor works framework in the North West region over the past 12 months we have decided to roll out the same successful model nationally. In the North West there have been 19 individual public sector client users accessing the minor works framework within its first year, with over 50% having multiple projects. The national minor works framework has been structured to allow local regional contractors the opportunity to deliver projects within the geographies that they not only operate but also live within”

The major works framework, which starts at £4m, went live last month. Of the 23 contractors winning a place, only BAM, Kier and Morgan Sindall secured a place on all 20 lots. [See our previous report here.]

