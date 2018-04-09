Product manufacturers endure slow start to year

Manufacturers of construction products suffered a slow start to 2018, with snowy weather and the liquidation of Carillion both being blames.

The Construction Products Association state of trade survey for the first quarter of 2018 Q1 shows heavy-side manufacturers recording their worst results for five years.

A net balance of 15% of firms reported a decline in sales in Q1, following a previous quarter of falling sales in 2017 Q4. For light side manufacturers, firms reporting growth were matched by those reporting sales declines, giving a net zero score.

The CPA says that construction product sales act as an early indicator of wider construction activity and these results signal a noticeable dip in total industry output for Q1.

The survey found that manufacturers anticipate a return to growth in the coming quarters, but rising costs continue to act as a headwind. 90% of heavy side manufacturers and 84% of those on the light side reported a rise in raw materials costs in Q1, whilst the same proportions reported an increase in wages and salaries. In addition, fuel costs rose for 90% of heavy side manufacturers.

CPA senior economist Rebecca Larkin said: “It was always unlikely that heavy side manufacturers would avoid the snow disruption, with aggregates quarries unable to operate and pauses in activities such as groundworks and bricklaying affecting demand for products and materials from construction sites. In addition, manufacturing capacity in this energy-intensive sector of the industry is likely to have been temporarily reduced by the National Grid’s gas deficit warning at the beginning of March.

“It appears from the forward-looking indicators that Q1 was just a weather-related blip, as 42% of heavy side manufacturers anticipate sales rising in Q2 and 37% see sales rising over the next 12 months. However, no light side manufacturers expect sales to increase in the next quarter and only 16% anticipate a rise over the course of the year, likely to reflect the lagged impact of any pauses in activity in Q1 on demand for these non-structural and finishing products that tend to be used nearer the end of the building process.”

