Construction News

Thu July 19 2018

Healthy profits for Bowmer & Kirkland

4 Jun Bowmer & Kirkland has posted increased profits for its most recent financial year on slightly reduced turnover.

For the year to 31st August 2017 Bowmer & Kirkland made pre-tax profit on ordinary activities of £64.4m, a rise of 4.8% on the previous year’s £61.5m.

Turnover was down just 0.2% to £928.3m (2016: £930.7m).

Chairman John Kirkland said that long-standing development joint venture projects coming to fruition during the year made a key contribution to the financial performance. “We continue to seek out equity funding opportunities and our strong cash position enables us to act quickly on these,” he said.

