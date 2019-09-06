Project management contract let for Grand Paris Express lines

Systra will provide technical project management assistance across the design & build contracts for metro line 15 Est (East) and metro line 15 Ouest (West) of the Grand Paris. It will help SGP define the programme and manage tenders and then the construction of the two lines. The assignment is one of the biggest engineering contracts signed by the group to date in France.

Lines 15 East and 15 West will together cover a distance of 43km and serve 27 communities; they are expected to transport a million passengers a day.

The technical project management assistance assignment will start in September 2019 and will continue until the commissioning of the two lines, scheduled for 2030.

Didier Traube, Systra’s managing director France, said: “This new assignment, exceptionally large for an engineering contract, confirms our commitment to SGP, with whom we have been in a partnership since 2011.” He added that Systra will mobilise a very large range of areas of expertise developed within the froup, including the management of large projects, civil engineering and rail equipment engineering, as well as architecture, environmental management, land management issues and tendering processes.

