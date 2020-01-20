Project manager appointed for Bradford Odeon revival

Design & illustration copyright Tim Ronalds Architect

The scheme will reinstate the main auditorium and create a concert venue with a seated capacity of 3,500 and a standing capacity of 4,000. The city centre building has been derelict for 20 years.

At the end of 2014, the city council awarded Bradford Live (a not-for-profit distribution company) the right to re-develop the building. In March 2018 Bradford Live secured £4m from the government’s northern cultural regeneration fund.

The revival of the Odeon building will enable it to host sporting events, exhibitions and conferences as well as entertainment shows. It will be run by NEC Group after it opens, which is scheduled for autumn 2021.

Price & Myers is structural engineer for the project and Aedas is architect.

Turner & Townsend director Michael Grace said: “Bradford Live will create a fantastic new entertainment hub for the city and we are delighted to be expanding our role on the project. With our experience working on award winning cultural projects in the region, including Leeds Play House, the Piece Hall and Yorkshire Sculpture Park’s Visitors Centre, we are well placed to ensure the successful delivery of this new venue for Bradford.”

