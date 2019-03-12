Brussels tunnels refurbishment moves forward

A consortium of Sweco and BG Ingénieurs Conseils has been appointed by Brussels Mobility uner a contract worth €5.3m.

The tunnels in the heart of the Belgian capital are to be upgraded, with a particular focus on safety, design and sustainability. The consortium led by Sweco will assist the client with detailed design, preparation of technical specifications, procurement support and supervision of the renovation.

"This is a complex tunnel project, close to major European and Belgian institutions,” said Sweco Belgium managing director Erwin Malcorps. “Since both tunnels are connected to other underground infrastructure, well thought-out mobility planning and phasing of the renovations is essential to limit disruption.”

Brussels Mobility has previously drawn up a multi-year investment programme, which includes the renovation of the Belliard and Loi tunnels. The Belliard tunnel handles about 37,000 vehicles and the Loi tunnel about 25,000 vehicles, on a daily basis.