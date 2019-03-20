Promotion at Story Scotland

Story Scotland operations director Craig Lafferty

Story Scotland is also on a recruitment drive for quantity surveyors and estimators.

Craig Lafferty joined the business in 2016 from Balfour Beatty and has worked in the industry for 21 years.

Story Scotland, part of Carlisle-based family-owned Story Contracting, has grown from just six employees in 2014 to 125 today. Its work includes a five-year framework contract worth £135m with Network Rail, for refurbishing structures and improving stations.

Story plans to recruit up to 60 graduates, trainees and apprentices in Scotland over the five years of the contract.

“As operations director for Story Scotland I am thrilled to be leading on the delivery of the five-year CP6 structures framework that we recently secured from Network Rail,” Mr Lafferty said. “My new role allows me to invest time into identifying our key talent and succession plans for the future years, which is something that I feel very passionate about. I believe that our growth and success in Scotland over the past four years is down to the exceptional people in our team. As such, we need to invest in their future to ensure that we continue to retain and attract the most talented individuals in the market which will help future proof the business.”

The company is also looking for quantity surveyors and estimators to join its commercial team in Uddingston, Glasgow.

Head of commercial Dave Gardiner explained: “In recent years we have seen significant growth at Story Scotland and continue to build on this with the recent award of the Network Rail CP6 IP-SNE framework. This, in conjunction with our involvement in the more traditional civils sector, provides us with a platform to further expand our commercial team and provide a great opportunity to those looking to further their career with Story.”