Property giant names new CEO

Mark Allan

Mark Allan has been chief executive of St Modwen Properties since November 2016 and was previously CEO of The Unite Group for 10 years.

He is a chartered accountant and a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

The departure date of LandSec’s incumbent chief, Robert Noel, has yet to be finalised but the handover will be sometime before June 2020. Mr Noel told the board back in July that, although only 55, he wants to retire in 2020 after eight years as CEO.

Cressida Hogg, chairman of Landsec, said: "Mark has been a highly successful CEO of two companies in the property sector. He has demonstrated strong management skills and the strategic insights that we believe will build on the strengths of our business today and be invaluable for the next phase of Landsec's evolution."

Mark Allan said: "Landsec is an iconic property company with a fantastic heritage and I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead it. The world of real estate is undergoing significant change and I am confident, with the skills and experience already in place, that great opportunities lie ahead. I am looking forward to working with everyone at Landsec, the board and its partners and customers."

