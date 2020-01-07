Proposals invited for Dubai PPP

Ibrahim Al-Haddad

The transit-oriented development (TOD) will be centred on Union Metro Station, which connects the Red and Green metro lines.

“The idea of this project, which is aptly named ‘Union 71’, is based on a mix of commercial, residential and retail units,” said Ibrahim Al-Haddad, director of commercial & development in RTA’s strategy and corporate governance sector. “It will be located exactly above the Dubai metro underground station. The location is suitable for TOD as the metro, bus and marine stations are in close vicinity. Accordingly, it will serve the purpose of encouraging and easing the mobility of various community members.

The TOD project at the Union Square will be undertaken by RTA and a private developer selected through a public tender process. Private firms in the UAE, the region and the world are being invited to submit their offers. A shortlist will be drawn up based on applicants’ technical and financial competencies and proposed revenue models.

Bidders are also being asking to incorporate the development of a second project into their proposals. Deira Plaza is to be developed as a rooftop entertainment plaza/café with car park. “The two projects are just half a kilometre away from each other, forming a synergy for development,” added Al-Haddad.

