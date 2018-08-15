PSS adds flow-stopping equipment

PSS director Mark Hamilton and Wask vice president Mark Hopes

Wask, a division of Crane Building Services & Utilities, supplies pipefittings and pipeline maintenance equipment to the gas and water sector.

PSS Hire will now stock Wask gas flow-stopping equipment and provide the associated technical back up from its service centres.

PSS business support manager Ashley Bentley said: “As PSS Hire is the UK & Ireland’s leading provider of specialist equipment to the utility and civils market sectors, it was a logical step and evolution of our growth to partner with Wask – the market leaders in flow-stopping equipment for both the gas and water utility market sectors.”

He added: “We are particularly excited to be able to offer Wask’s new single hole double bag system, which provides unique health & safety and installation benefits to the gas utilities market sector.”