Public realm work paves the way for new neighbourhood at Liverpool Waters

How Liverpool's Central Park might look

Central Park is set to become one of Liverpool’s largest green spaces, spanning 1.9 hectares (4.7 acres), and will provide a focal point for next stage of the Liverpool Waters development.

Central Park is being built within the Central Docks neighbourhood at Liverpool Waters, just south of Collingwood Dock by the historic Tobacco Warehouse.

The approved plans also include public realm work across the 11ha Central Docks neighbourhood to enable and accelerate the delivery of around 2,350 homes over the next 10 years, as per the Liverpool Waters Central Docks Neighbourhood masterplan.

Connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists between the city centre, Princes Dock, Everton’s new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock, and the city’s northern docks will also be improved as part of this development.

Land owner Peel L&P plans Central Docks to become the largest of the five neighbourhoods in Liverpool Waters.

Chris Capes, Peel L&P’s development director for Liverpool Waters, said: “The council’s approval of our plans for Central Park, and its surrounding infrastructure and public realm, paves the way for 10 years of development across the whole Central Docks neighbourhood and will set a quality benchmark for later phases of Liverpool Waters.

“Central Park and the public realm have been designed to provide a unique environment that will enrich the lives of everyone in Liverpool as well as the millions of people who visit the city every year and we’re looking forward to moving this project forward in 2023. Central Docks and will enable the delivery of new residential, commercial and leisure development and be a catalyst for the delivery of 10 Streets and North Liverpool.”

The consultant planning team includes: Planit-IE (master planner, landscaping and urban design), Arup Planning (planning consultant), Walker Sime (project management), John Sisk (infrastructure and design), Curtins (civil and structural engineering), Hannan Associates UK (mechanical, electrical and plumbing), Safer Sphere (CDM) and RSK (ecology).

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk