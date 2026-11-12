Pumping up safety

Swedish company IBECO has been granted a domestic patent for a mobile pump well, a groundworks attachment which the company claims can drain waterlogged excavations without requiring personnel to enter unstable trenches.

High groundwater levels and flooded trenches are common issues across groundworks, water and wastewater infrastructure projects, often bringing site operations to a halt and clogging standard pumps with silt. According to the manufacturer, the mobile pump well offers a mechanical solution to these problems while reducing the risk of workers being exposed to trench collapses.

The system is deployed using an excavator fitted with a standard S60 attachment. An outer installation pipe and a perforated inner pipe are positioned at the required depth, and the cavity between the two is filled with crushed stone. Once the outer pipe is withdrawn, a stable well surrounded by drainage material remains, allowing a submersible pump or suction hose to be lowered into place.

The company reports that this method results in smaller excavations, fewer transport movements and a reduced reliance on vacuum tankers across most ground conditions. Furthermore, the manufacturer claims that the combination of the perforated pipe and crushed stone protects the pump from debris, reducing wear and extending its operational service life.

IBECO chief executive Erik Berglund added: "The patent confirms that we have developed something unique. The mobile pump well makes excavation work safer and more efficient, and we see demand well beyond Sweden."

Following its initial rollout in the Swedish market, IBECO is now looking to appoint distributors and dealers across Europe. The firm stated it is seeking partners with established networks in civil engineering, water and wastewater infrastructure, construction contracting and plant hire.