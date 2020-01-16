Purfleet regeneration's first phase approved

The first phase will see the construction of 61 family homes close to the train station in Purfleet, Essex. These new homes are designed to create a gateway to the wider masterplan, connecting existing Purfleet with the new development.
The project is being delivered by Purfleet Centre Regeneration Limited (PCRL), which is a joint venture of Swan Housing Association and Urban Catalyst.
Construction work on phase one is due to start in spring/summer 2020.
The wider plan includes new shopping facilities, community amenities including a health centre, improved railways and transport facilities, and more housing.
Outline planning permission for the £1bn masterplan was granted by Thurrock Council in April 2019.
Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk