Purfleet’s plans secure £75m grant

Artist's impression of the first housing planned for Purfleet

The funding will be used to provide infrastructure including replacing the level crossing with a bridge over the railway, as well as construction of a new health centre, river wall, drainage and other utility infrastructure.

Once completed, the £1bn regeneration will deliver a new town centre complete with shops and restaurants. Up to 2,850 new homes will be provided as well, alongside a new medical centre, improved transport infrastructure and a new primary school.

The plans, approved in April 2019, envisage up to 2,850 new homes as well a million square feet of television and film production facilities in a bid to make Purfleet a centre for creative industries

Later phases envisage a new university campus with a focus on health and the creative arts.

PCRL is a joint venture between Swan Housing Association and regeneration consultant Urban Catalyst.

The green light was given to the regeneration’s first phase in January, consisting of 61 new homes. Preliminary works are anticipated to start on site this summer.

