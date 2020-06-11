Quantity surveyor to take over CIC chair

Justin Sullivan

Justin Sullivan is expected to succeed architect Stephen Hodder, the current chair, following its June 2021 council meeting when Mr Hodder will have completed his two-year term.

The Construction Industry Council (CIC) is the umbrella body for most of the construction industry’s professional bodies, including the Royal Institute of British Architects, Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, Chartered Institute of Building and Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers.

However, the Institution of Civil Engineers mysteriously quit the organisation in December 2019. Neither organisation issued any statement at the time. When asked, the best explanation provided so far by the ICE for its departure is that it prefers to “support things that map closer to our mission statement”, in the words of director Mark Hansford.

The new deputy chair, Justin Sullivan, has his own quantity surveying practice, Adair Limited, which he founded in Surrey 20 years ago.

He is a fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, chair of the International Construction Measurement Standards Coalition, vice chair of the RICS construction market forum and past general secretary of the Council of Construction Economists.

“I believe we are at a unique point and a huge opportunity exists for our industry,” he said, “and as construction professionals we can be the glue that can bring technology, the profession and industry together. I am looking forward to working with all in the industry to ensure we can achieve this.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk