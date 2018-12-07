Quarries declare war on trapping incidents

The newly-launched Strategic Forum for Health & Safety in Mineral Products Sector is coordinating new campaign to improve machine safety. It says that there are around 10 reported incidents a year where someone has been drawn into or trapped by running equipment.

“Although great improvements have been made in both the design of the kit that moves, transforms and grades materials and products, these accidents are still occurring and with the power of the machinery they often have grave outcomes,” it says.

The Strategic Forum has declared 2019 as “the year to eliminate entrapment incidents”.

The campaign aims to ensure that all equipment is fit for purpose, that everyone knows how to safely use it, and that workers, supervisors and managers routinely discuss and check that their arrangements are safe.

A three-part strategy has been agreed, for launching early in 2019: