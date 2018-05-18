Quattro takes over AB2000

London-based rail plant specialist Quattro Group has taken over Glasgow plant hire firm AB2000.

The deal sees the acquisition of all trading divisions of AB2000, including Ellon Plant Hire Limited, Phoenix Weights and Phoenix Marine.

AB2000 brings with it a £30m turnover and a varied fleet of more than 450 items of plant, ranging from mini excavators and concrete pumps to mobile cranes, adding a significant boost to Quattro Group’s existing fleet of 450 machines.

The purchase price was not disclosed but Quattro said it was “a multi-million pound deal”, funded by RBS.

Quattro Plant managing director John Murphy said: “The AB2000 team, led by Adam Bruce, has worked tirelessly to grow a great business centred on providing vital services to the Scottish market. This customer-service focus and high level of delivery sits perfectly in line with the Quattro Group ethos, and we felt that this deal would provide a natural partnership.”

AB2000’s Glasgow head office and two regional depots are being merged into Quattro Group’s existing nationwide depot network, with all staff retaining their roles. AB 2000 founder Adam Bruce will remain with the organisation as an advisor, and Jim Houston, currently AB2000’s chief executive, becomes managing director.

Adam Bruce formed AB2000 in 1995. In 2002 the company acquired the specialised rail plant assets of G Plant Rail Ltd. In 2005 it added the mobile crane and plant fleet of Motherwell Bridge. Ellon Plant was acquired in 2013.

Mr Bruce said: “At AB2000 we have worked hard to succeed by hiring high quality, experienced people focused on providing our customers with leading-edge equipment and an outstanding customer service experience and I am confident that John Murphy and his team will continue with these core values.”