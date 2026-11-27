Queclink Wireless Solutions has expanded its video telematics range with the launch of an entry-level mobile digital video recorder (MDVR) aimed at the construction and plant hire sectors.

The company claims the new DV3000 unit offers multi-camera visibility and AI-powered safety capabilities without the cost and complexity typically associated with conventional MDVR systems, targeting operators looking to upgrade from standard connected dashcams.

The system supports up to five cameras alongside an in-cab monitor. Featuring four analogue AHD 1080p channels and a single IP camera input, the unit is designed to monitor front, rear, side and equipment views simultaneously. According to Queclink, the hardware also supports AI camera functions including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Driver Status Monitoring (DSM) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD).

Connectivity features include built-in 4G LTE Cat 4, dual-band Wi-Fi and GNSS, which the manufacturer reports will allow for live video streaming, footage downloads and location tracking without requiring additional hardware. Multiple inputs and outputs, paired with an RS232 serial port, allow the device to be integrated with existing vehicle systems and third-party accessories.

Vernon Bonser, international sales director at Queclink Wireless Solutions, said: “Construction and plant hire operators are increasingly seeking to extend visibility to cover vehicle and machinery blind spots, where workers, pedestrians and cyclists are most vulnerable during manoeuvring, reversing and site work. There is a need to protect people in and around these assets, while capturing the evidence needed to resolve damage disputes and investigate incidents. However, cost constraints and the desire for simple systems have made an MDVR solution unfeasible for budget-conscious, and often smaller, operators. The DV3000 now makes the technology a viable option for operations of any size.”

Queclink reports that the DV3000 is the first in a series of planned hardware launches scheduled over the next 12 months.