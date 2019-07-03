Queensland to ban all combustible cladding

The combustible cladding ban would extend to all aluminium composite panels with a polyethylene (PE) core of greater than 30%, and it would restrict usage across all buildings in Queensland.

Minister for housing and public works Mick de Brenni said the proposals would help to protect Queenslanders, but called on the Australian government – the Commonwealth - to introduce an importation ban on all aluminium composite panels with a PE core. “I’ve made numerous calls on the Commonwealth to ban this combustible cladding at the border, they can’t keep dodging this responsibility to the people of Australia,” he said. He sees it as an opportunity both to reduce risk and back Australian manufacturing jobs.

Proposals discussed yesterday at a meeting of the Ministerial Construction Council also include a requirement requiring certifiers to declare that combustible cladding hasn’t been used, and that there hasn’t been any product substitution during the construction process.

