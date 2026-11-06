RADIX launches modular screw pile foundation system

Callum Milne with one of the new modular piles

OneFit is a modular screw pile and helical pile system built around a single connection standard, allowing components including pile leads, helices, extensions and terminations to work together as one engineered system. This allows site teams to configure foundations to suit the ground conditions and project requirements they encounter, using components available from stock rather than waiting for bespoke fabrication.

The system means that teams can move between a helical pile configuration and a complete screw pile using the same rig and crew, providing flexibility to adapt the foundation design as ground conditions demand. By selecting and combining components from a common range, engineers can configure the appropriate pile and helix arrangement for the application.

Designed for applications including battery energy storage system (BESS) foundations, bridge foundations and modular construction, OneFit also supports rapid installation with minimal excavation and spoil.

Callum Milne, managing director, RADIX, said: “Ground conditions and site requirements can vary considerably from one project to the next. When a foundation solution cannot accommodate those differences, contractors can face additional costs, delays and the need to source alternative components or commission bespoke fabrication.

“OneFit takes a different approach, bringing a range of engineered components together through a single connection standard. This gives engineers and contractors the flexibility to configure foundations around the conditions they encounter on site, using components available from stock to help keep installation moving and reducing unnecessary disruption.”

The launch sees RADIX expand its business from supplying individual foundation products towards providing broader engineered foundation systems. OneFit has been designed as a system that can be developed over time, with the potential for additional components and product variations to be introduced as the range evolves.

Milne added, “OneFit gives us a strong platform to build on. We want to develop practical engineering solutions that respond to the challenges our customers face on site, while giving them greater flexibility in how they approach foundation design and installation.

“This launch is an important step in the development of RADIX and our ambition to provide a broader range of engineered ground solutions for customers across the construction industry.”