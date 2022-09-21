Rail ambitions drive Coombes

Huw Abbey and Paul Fendt

Huw Abbey and Paul Fendt have joined Coombes from Network Rail as head of rail civils and senior project manager respectively.

Coombes was founded in 2002, by brothers Jack and Shane Coombes, initially operating under the name Coombes Forestry. Its entry to Network Rail frameworks was through clearing trackside vegetation.

Managing director Shane Coombes said: “We are delighted to welcome both Huw and Paul to their new roles. We see construction and civils as real areas of growth for us. By appointing Huw and Paul we strengthen and enhance our offering, which will help us continue to expand and grow over the coming years.”

Huw Abbey, head of rail civils, said: “It’s an exciting time to be joining Coombes and there are some great opportunities ahead. I am looking forward to helping the business grow.”

