Rail contractor offers cancer screening for staff

The screening programme, which is optional for QTS staff across the UK, will make available private screening for prostate, bowel and ovarian cancer as part of the company healthcare offer.

Managing director Alan McLeish said: “QTS is committed to the health and safety of our employees across the board, not only when they are working for us, either operationally or as support services, but to ensure it also encompasses physical health outside of work too.

“We are all too aware of the current pressures that the NHS is under, and it is important to us that our staff have the opportunity to be tested privately for these cancers if they are feeling worried or experiencing symptoms.

“We are proud to be one of the first contractors in the railway to offer this service and hopefully others will take our lead and introduce it for their staff too.”

Founded in 1992 by current managing director Alan McLeish, QTS was acquired and became a subsidiary of Renew Holdings in May 2018. Headquartered in Strathaven, South Lanarkshire, ithas seven offices across the UK and more than 600 employees.

