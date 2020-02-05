RailWorx pilot not being repeated at PlantWorx 21

The 5th biennial PlantWorx construction machinery exhibition will be held on 15-17 June 2021 at the East of England Arena & Events Centre in Peterborough.

It is the same weather-resilient venue as last time, which went down better with visitors than the previous muddy fields that had hosted the first three events.

Last time, in 2019, PlantWorx was run in parallel with a trade fair for the rail plant sector, branded as RailWorx, in a venture with Rail Media Group. This will not be repeated in 2021.

A spokesperson for PlantWorx said: “The Railworx section we piloted in 2019 did suffer from its positioning, so rail civils exhibits will be integrated within the main Plantworx area – and there will be no dual branding in 2021 – just Plantworx.”

