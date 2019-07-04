Raimondi Cranes introduces new luffer

The LR372 has a maximum jib length of 60m and a maximum capacity of 20,000kg. The first two LR372s are set to be delivered to Raimondi’s official South Korean agent.

At the maximum radius, the LR372 can lift 3,795kg using its ‘Ultralift’ mode, making it Raimondi’s most powerful luffing crane to date.

“Following our internal tests and procedural checks, the LR372 was in testing phase for a total of three months,” said Raimondi Cranes chief executive officer Domenico Ciano. “This short period of time was possible due to the crane’s main design engineering aspects being based off of the luffing LR330 that was launched last year.”

He added that an important feature of the LR372 is that it may be installed on two different types of towers. For an internal climbing system, it can be used with the new GR5H tower at a width of 2m. Alternatively, it can be used with the 2.3m-width GR6 tower series for standard, external, and internal climbing configurations.

Ciano added that to address the technical aspects of the crane’s enhanced design, Raimondi worked closely with its supplier to develop a new motor that would optimize winch performance while reducing energy consumption. “Raimondi’s engineering team completed the design of our new LR372 in six months, including the new winches installed on the LR372,” he said. “We have invested more than 2,000 hours between the mechanical and control system designs with a major focus on ease of use, maintenance accessibility, and structural strength.”

The first two LR372s will be delivered immediately to Raimondi’s official South Korean agent, Hansung Prime, for a major development in Busan. The new cranes will be installed to reach heights of 222m and 228m respectively, with Raimondi’s EC6L external climbing system.

